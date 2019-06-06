Brakspear hopes Gravity has pulling power

A BEER brewed by a Henley pub company has changed its name.

Brakspear Bitter is now known as Brakspear Gravity, which is a reference to the “double dropping” process used to make it.

The cooled beer is first fermented in special vessels in the eaves at the Wychwood brewery in Witney before it is allowed to fall under gravity into new containers 16 hours later.

This aerates the beer while leaving any solid residue behind, making it clear in appearance. The beer is then fermented for up to two more days.

The brewery is one of few in the country which still use this method.

Brakspear has also rebranded the beer with a new logo inspired by the 19th century designer William Morris, who lived at Kelmscott Manor in the Cotswolds, featuring its bee symbol.

This has also been applied to the company’s other beers including its Oxford Gold pale ale.

The rebrand was rolled out across all the company’s pubs and includes new glasses, pump clips, bottle labels, parasols and beer mats.

It will be promoted at the Stonor Park Food Festival next weekend and other summer events further afield. Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “We are thrilled with this new look. Double dropping under gravity is what makes Brakspear beers so special, so putting it centre stage gives us a real point of difference.

“A pint of well-served Brakspear Gravity or Oxford Gold is one of the main reasons why customers choose to drink in our pubs.

“We’re confident that the new livery will be appreciated by our loyal drinkers while also appealing to new, younger consumers.”

Mark Dunlop, landlord at the Angel on the Bridge in Henley, said: “We love the new look, which is really fresh and exciting and will attract younger drinkers who are used to the interesting, non-traditional craft beer designs. We expect the new name to create some interest and give us an opportunity to talk about the unusual brewing process behind it.”

Brakspear beers have been brewed at Wychwood since the closure of the Brakspear brewery in New Street, Henley, in 2002. Much of the original equipment, including a large copper vessel dating back to 1779, was moved and reinstalled.

Meanwhile, a former Brakspear pub in Henley is on sale as a six-bedroom house for £1 million.

The Rose and Crown in New Street, which shut in August 2013, is being marketed as an “attractive Georgian townhouse” with “extensive accommodation” over three floors and cellar plus a 70ft paved garden to the rear.

Simmons & Sons, of Bell Street, Henley, which is handling the freehold sale, says the Grade II listed pub’s kitchen and neighbouring utility room could be combined to form a kitchen and breakfast room.

The estate agent adds: “The building requires extensive renovation and now offers a perfect opportunity for conversion to a splendid private residence.”

Brakspear was initially refused planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council to convert the pub. It then appealed unsuccessfully.

However, in 2017 it succeeded in an appeal against a council enforcement notice which ordered that the site should not be put to residential use.

Inspector Simon Hand said it wouldn’t harm the viability of the town centre as there were few shops in New Street and the work would preserve the area’s character and appearance.