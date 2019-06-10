Rotary club donates £200 to memory cafe

HENLEY Rotary Club has given £200 to the town’s memory café.

Member John Grout presented a cheque to Vanessa Bird, manager of the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, where the café for dementia sufferers and their carers was launched just over a year ago.

Mrs Bird said: “The memory café has become very important to a lot of people and they look forward to coming every week and they have a lovely time. It’s nice for carers to socialise as well.

“John and the Rotary club are very generous supporters. We’re very grateful to them. We wouldn’t be able to run the café without these generous donations.”

Mr Grout said: “It’s important to support organisations like this — it’s a great cause.”

The café is held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to noon.