Neighbours win battle to have overgrown conifers cut back

RESIDENTS of a Henley street have won a fight to have 9m high trees at the back of their properties trimmed — thanks to the Henley Standard.

Sue Mellett and her neighours in Park Road say the evergreen conifers are overbearing and block light to their homes.

The trees are on land owned by builders’ merchants Jewson in Reading Road, which is behind the houses, and were planted in the mid-Eighties.

Mrs Mellett, who has lived at her home for 54 years, said the trees had been trimmed twice in the last nine years and now need cutting back again but the company had failed to act on requests for this to be done. In 2010 she contacted the then manager of Jewson who was helpful and had the conifers cut back to about 3m.

But the trees grew again until 2015 when she succeeded in having them trimmed for a second time.

Last year, she asked the company to cut them back again but was unsuccessful.

Mrs Mellett said: “The problem is conifers grow at an alarming rate. I started to make a few noises over the summer last year and was hoping they would be done.

“The area manager came round to have look and said, ‘we’ll get this sorted out’ but nothing. Nobody’s getting back to me.”

She even sent an email to the company’s chief executive but did not receive a response.

Mrs Mellett said: “Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for green trees and that sort of thing but not when it’s coming in on you. It’s overbearing.

“When you get the winter coming and the dark days it’s very depressing.

“You stand in the kitchen and that’s all you can see whereas I’d like to see a bit more sky. As the sun sets, it does cut light out. It has a huge impact on one’s life. If I went out all day, every day, it would be different, but I don’t.”

Neighbour Ollie Gray said the trees had not been trimmed since he and his wife Felicity moved into their property four years ago.

He said: “Our patio’s right at the back of the garden — you look up and there’s branches overhanging. We probably get two hours less light because of it. Our plants in the borders are obviously suffering.

“I’ve been to Jewson three times and the last time they said it was crawling up the chain and they were trying to get the budget to do it. That was about five months ago.” Mrs Gray added: “They don’t have any maintenance plans in place at all.”

However, after being contacted by the Henley Standard, Jewson said the trees would be cut back.

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a complaint from a local resident regarding trees at our Reading Road branch.

“A specialist contractor has been appointed to cut back the conifers on the site and a date for the works to take place is being agreed.

“The local Jewson team has been talking to the neighbour about the plans and will be keeping in touch with them to update them about what is happening once a date for the works to start has been confirmed.”