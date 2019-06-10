Queen’s Award given to rescue volunteers

OXFORDSHIRE Lowland Search and Rescue has won an award.

It has been presented with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which was announced by the Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Tim Stevenson.

The group is one of 35 chapters of Lowland Rescue, which is responsible for all inland searches in the UK apart from those conducted by Mountain Rescue.

The group, a registered charity which is known as OxSAR, also assists other lowland rescue teams across the country. It was founded 10 years ago and has attended hundreds of callouts, including 68 last year for missing people, mostly elderly dementia sufferers.

It was involved in the search for Frederick Lawson, 82, from Shiplake. who went missing last April and was found dead in the River Thames two weeks later. His family held a fund-raising party for the group in July, which raised £1,000.

The volunteers are aged between 20 and 75 and come from a range of backgrounds and about a third are women. They train once a week at different locations.

Mr Stevenson said he was delighted that the hard work and dedication of the group had been recognised.