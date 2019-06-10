Helping hands

Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Monday, 10 June 2019
STAFF at Invesco volunteered more than 1,300 hours of their time to charitable causes across the South last year.
The asset management company, which is in Henley, is aiming to increase this to 1,500 hours this year.
Activities include helping to run charity shops and delivering food parcels.
10 June 2019
