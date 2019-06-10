Monday, 10 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Helping hands

STAFF at Invesco volunteered more than 1,300 hours of their time to charitable causes across the South last year.

The asset management company, which is in Henley, is aiming to increase this to 1,500 hours this year.

Activities include helping to run charity shops and delivering food parcels.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33