Appeal for witnesses

WITNESSES are being sought to a collision in Henley which killed an elderly woman.

June Holt died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, two weeks after suffering head injuries in the incident with a Ford Transit van in Northfield End.

The 84-year-old was on her way to see a friend in Rupert Close and was crossing the road when the collision happened at about 11.20am on Friday, May 10. She was airlifted to hospital.

Her daughter Claire Holt, from Britwell Salome, said: “I want to say a huge thank-you to anyone who stopped to help my mum at the scene and to ask that anyone who witnessed the actual collision and is prepared to make a statement to contact Thames Valley Police.”

Mrs Holt, who was retired, had lived in Henley for about 60 years and was a member of Phyllis Court Club. She was also a member of the congregation at Sacred Heart Church in Henley.

She had spent her career working for British Airways, looking after VIPs using the airline.

Police have previously appealed for anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to come forward. Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting reference 43190140237.