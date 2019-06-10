How to cut your carbon footprint

THREE workshops offering tips on how to tackle climate change will be held in Henley this month.

Environmental campaign group Henley in Transition wants to help residents reduce their carbon footprint.

Chairman Dave McEwen said: “It’s a follow-up to the presentations we did on the climate emergency. It’s focused on what people can do about the crisis.”

The group has developed a resource pack explaining what steps people can undertake.

Mr McEwen explained: “People will get the pack and the idea is they work through it, perhaps in a small group or as a family.

“The big ones that are really going to make a significant difference to a carbon footprint are flights, living car-free and switching to a green energy supplier.

“We have got to do something to try to reduce our carbon footprint so here’s a load of ideas and suggestions for things you can do. Do come along and get involved and make a difference.”

The workshops will take place as follows:

Wednesday, June 12 at King’s Arms Barn from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Saturday, June 15 at the d:two café in Upper Market Place from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Tuesday, June 18 at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road from 10.30am to 12.30pm

The group also plans to hold a follow-up meeting to see what progress people have made.