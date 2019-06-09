Monday, 10 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Opticians celebrate

A PARTY was held at a Henley opticians to celebrate it becoming independent practice of the year.

Frost Borneo in Hart Street was honoured at the Opticians Awards in April.

Partners Neil Frost and Catalina Borneo welcomed guests, including patients, Mayor Ken Arlett and Deputy Mayor David Eggleton to the celebration, where canapés, Prosecco and cake were served.

Mrs Borneo thanked everyone for attending and the staff for their help in achieving the award.

The practice was praised for the standard and range of its clinical offering.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33