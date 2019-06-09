Opticians celebrate

A PARTY was held at a Henley opticians to celebrate it becoming independent practice of the year.

Frost Borneo in Hart Street was honoured at the Opticians Awards in April.

Partners Neil Frost and Catalina Borneo welcomed guests, including patients, Mayor Ken Arlett and Deputy Mayor David Eggleton to the celebration, where canapés, Prosecco and cake were served.

Mrs Borneo thanked everyone for attending and the staff for their help in achieving the award.

The practice was praised for the standard and range of its clinical offering.