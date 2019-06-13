£325 teddy bear stolen from shop

A TEDDY bear worth £325 was stolen from a shop in Henley.

A man took the cuddly toy from Asquiths teddy bear shop in New Street shortly before 11.15am on Wednesday.

Owner Joan Bland said she had seen the supsect in the shop previously.

She said he was aged between 50 and 60, about 5ft 8in, stocky and balding with his hair combed over.

He was wearing light-coloured shorts, Adidas trainers and a dark overcoat with four large pockets.

She said the shop was crowded at the time and the theft wasn’t noticed until after the man had left.

The bear was dressed in a blue and gold striped cap and matching blazer with a miniature bear in the pocket.

Mrs Bland said it was a one-off and been handmade specially for her shop.

She added: “It’s loss of profit. It’s a serious crime shoplifting — it’s not to be taken lightheartedly.”

The offender was captured on the shop’s CCTV system. Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 43190176879.