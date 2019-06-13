Thursday, 13 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

£325 teddy bear stolen from shop

£325 teddy bear stolen from shop

A TEDDY bear worth £325 was stolen from a shop in Henley.

A man took the cuddly toy from Asquiths teddy bear shop in New Street shortly before 11.15am on Wednesday.

Owner Joan Bland said she had seen the supsect in the shop previously.

She said he was aged between 50 and 60, about 5ft 8in, stocky and balding with his hair combed over.

He was wearing light-coloured shorts, Adidas trainers and a dark overcoat with four large pockets.

She said the shop was crowded at the time and the theft wasn’t noticed until after the man had left.

The bear was dressed in a blue and gold striped cap and matching blazer with a miniature bear in the pocket.

Mrs Bland said it was a one-off and been handmade specially for her shop.

She added: “It’s loss of profit. It’s a serious crime shoplifting — it’s not to be taken lightheartedly.”

The offender was captured on the shop’s CCTV system. Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 43190176879.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33