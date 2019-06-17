Consulting on crossing

PUBLIC consultation on a proposed pedestrian crossing in Greys Road, Henley, is set to be launched this month.

The zebra crossing will be near the Takhar Wine Mart.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said a pedestrian count and a traffic speed survey had already been done.

The crossing is one of three being proposed, the others being in Marlow Road, near the entrance to Swiss Farm, and Gravel Hill.