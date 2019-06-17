Survey of parking at station

THE number of vehicles using the Henley station car park is to be assessed this month under plans to build a hotel on part of the land.

Network Rail, which owns the site, has applied to sell 1,360 sq m to make way for the 100-bedroom hotel.

The company says the land near the public lavatories, which is the only part not to have a tarmacadam surface, is underused.

But neighbouring residents claim the loss of parking spaces would lead to rail travellers parking in their street and that they would suffer noise and light nuisance from the hotel.

A planning application for the hotel had not yet been submitted but Network Rail says it expects the development to be completed in September next year.

The project is a joint venture between the company and Bloc, which works with land, property and infrastructure owners to maximise the value of real estate.

Network Rail says the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan identifies a need for additional hotel space in the town.

The development would mean the permanent loss of 61 of the 249 spaces in the car park and a temporary loss of another 50 spaces during the construction period.

But 55 new spaces would be provided at Twyford station, where Network Rail says there is a shortage of parking, and the Goring and Streatley station car park would be extended.

Network Rail says there would be no net loss of parking on the network and the available spaces would “better meet passenger demand”.

The facilities at Henley station would also be improved as would the level crossing at Twyford.

Wyndale Close Residents’ Association has written to the company saying that demand for parking spaces in Henley is growing and reducing the number would exacerbate the problem.

It said that 20 spaces in the station car park are already reserved for workers at Hallmark House in Station Road and that another 35 are leased by Invesco in Reading Road.