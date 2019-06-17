10,000 people attend two-day vintage steam rally

MORE than 10,000 people visited the Stoke Row Steam and Vintage Rally at the weekend, writes David White.

The 38th annual event, which took place at Hill Bottom, Whitchurch Hill, on Saturday and Sunday, celebrated the country’s mechanical heritage.

It featured 28 full-size steam engines, 42 model steam engines, 110 tractors, about 60 classic cars and seven American trucks.

There were also military vehicles, classic motorbikes and 70 timber tractors on

display.

New attractions included “Stoke Row’s hedgerow”, an exhibition of farm machinery which was restored after being left derelict in fields at the end of its working life.

Other attractions included classic fairground rides, an animal petting zoo, caterers and trade stands and a real ale bar. There was also a Victorian stage variety show.

Live music was provided by Root’n Toot’n on Friday evening and Daniel Berry playing in the beer tent on Saturday evening.

There was a grand parade of the steam engines in the arena on both days. Other highlights included a fly-past by a Battle of Britain Spitfire on Sunday.

Show organiser Tony Waistell said: “Sunday was our busiest day as the weather was very nice.

“I was really worried on Friday because of the rain but the weather turned for us. The attendance was brilliant.

“The rally is important because it’s a look back at our heritage to see all the machines that are now usually parked up in sheds. We appreciate the exhibitors bringing them all because they do it free.

“It’s surprising how much stuff is out there, including in this area.”

Mr Waistell thanked members of the organising committee and other helpers and everyone who attended. The rally was in aid of Down’s Syndrome Oxford.

Next year’s rally will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14.