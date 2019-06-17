Cheers Ma’am, says wine merchant

A WINE merchant says he was “gobsmacked” to be recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours.

Tony Laithwaite, from Peppard, was made a CBE for services to the UK and global wine industry.

He was a geography student when he founded Laithwaites in 1969 after taking a job washing bottles in Bordeaux. He fell in love with wine and the people who make it.

When he borrowed a van to share the French wines with friends and neighbours back home, things went so well that hundreds of little wineries all around the world were soon queuing to be involved. Initially called Bordeaux Direct, the company expanded and then changed its name.

It is now the UK’s leading home-delivery wine merchant with more than 1,500 wines to choose from.

Mr Laithwaite said he was shocked to be honoured.

“When the envelope came I thought it was a traffic summons or something,” he said. “I was gobsmacked and absolutely astonished, I had to sit down for a bit. We did have a drink, yes — I’m a wine merchant.”

In fact, Mr Laithwaite and his wife Barbara, who runs the

company with him, enjoyed a glass of her Wyfold Vineyard wine to celebrate.

He said the industry had changed dramatically in the 50 years since he began.

Mr Laithwaite said: “I used to drive between Bordeaux and Windsor. At that time people had only really started going abroad on holiday and would go by ferry.

“They tasted stuff on the continent that they found they couldn’t get at home so it was perfect timing. We started importing wine from Australia and different parts of France. For the first 20 or 30 years I went to every wine region I could find on the map, including some which had never been heard of in the UK, such as eastern Europe, Bulgaria and Romania.”

Mr Laithwaite said he never envisaged that the business would become so big.

“It just kind of happened — some of us get very lucky,” he said. “I was in the right place at the right time.

“I used to go around doing wine tastings with just one wine. It didn’t go that well!”

Soprano Sophie Bevan, 35, from Pyrton, was made an MBE for services to music. Her concert repertoire ranges from Handel to James MacMillan and she has worked with conductors such as Ed Gardner, Sir Neville Marriner, Phillipe Herreweghe and Sir Charles Mackerras.

In 2010 she received the Critics’ Circle award for exceptional young talent and in 2013 she won the young singer award at the inaugural International Opera Awards.

The previous year she sang at the Royal Albert Hall in a prom dedicated to the music of Ivor Novello which was broadcast by the BBC.

Liz Dimmock, from Charvil, received the British Empire Medal for services to gender equality. She is the founder and chief executive of Women Ahead, which she launched in 2014, and Moving Ahead, both based in Hart Street, Henley.

The former is a social enterprise designed to improve the prospects of women seeking careers in sport and business, while Moving Ahead is a specialist diversity and development organisation that develops leaders in sport and business.

Army officer Lt Gen Nicholas Pope, who grew up in Wargrave, was knighted.

He is the son of parish councillor Marion Pope and now lives in Salisbury.