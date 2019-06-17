Holiday play time grows

THE Henley Outdoor Playscheme will be running longer hours during for its 40th year.

It will be held at Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens from Monday to Friday, August 5 to 9 from 9am to 3pm daily.

Activities include sports, arts, crafts, cookery, woodworking, sewing, animal encounters, circus skills workshops, a festival room, henna tattoos, bouncy castles, dance classes and more.

Dave Edwards, who took over as chairman of the committee in January, said the longer sessions would mean at least an extra 10 hours of activities over the week.

He said: “What people were saying to us was it didn’t fit with their schedules because everyone’s geared around the school days. so it’s literally reflecting what the school day is.

“It’s really exciting because with the changes there’s a real buzz going on with the committee and what we’re hearing from parents is that this is exactly what they wanted.”

New activities this year include laser quest and a foam slide.

Mr Edwards, a Football Association level one coach, will be running coaching sessions.

For more information, visit www.hopshenley.co.uk