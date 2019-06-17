Monday, 17 June 2019

Bollards to stop parking

TWO bollards are to be installed in Bell Street, Henley, to prevent people parking on the pavement.

They will be situated outside a residential property near the pet store but will not affect access for people pushing buggies or in wheelchairs.

Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said homeowners had been “plagued” by vehicles parking on the pavement.

The bollards will be made from cast iron, matching those in Market Place, and will be paid for out of Cllr Gawrysiak’s councillor grant and by one of the residents.

Meanwhile, Cllr Gawrysiak has asked the council to provide an estimate for bollards and pavement repairs in Thames Side.

This follows a request from Pam Phillips, of St Mark’s Road, who complained about the pavement being uneven.

