We must help tackle climate change, says group

FLOODING and drought will become more frequent and widespread if steps are not taken to tackle climate change, say Henley environmentalists.

Campaign group Henley in Transition warned that there was little time to address the issue of global warming.

It wants the town council to follow others and declare a “climate emergency” and appoint an officer with responsibility for implementing agreed actions.

It also wants a review of planning guidance to include climate change measures and include these in the revised neighbourhood plan.

Ruth Lindup, a member of the group, told the meeting of the council’s planning committee that more flooding and droughts would be seen in the next decade.

This could result in higher food prices as a result of lost crops in the UK and being unable to rely on imports due to other countries suffering similar or worse problems.

There would also be a huge cost in repairs and insurance as a result of damage caused by more frequent flooding. This in turn would cause economic and political instability due to the mass migration of people looking for safer places to live and deaths caused by extreme weather.

Henley in Transition has suggested a number of steps, including:

• Reducing energy demand

•Improving energy

performance

• Increasing renewable energy

• Decarbonising the heating of buildings

• Reducing and electrifying transport

• Ensuring developments meet a zero carbon target

• Reducing waste

• Planting trees

Patrick Fleming, the group’s secretary, said it was not all “doom and gloom”.

There were already solar panels on the 60 Plus Club in Greys Road car park and the council’s transport strategy group was working on a number of projects including new cycle routes, better signage, planters, more charging points for electric vehicles and a car club.

The council has already agreed to introduce a 20mph speed limit.

He said Henley in Transition had commissioned masters students at the University of Reading to carry out energy audits of the town hall, the Christ Church Centre and River & Rowing Museum and a wind energy feasibility study for the town.

Mr Fleming said: “We have the opportunity to actually decide them and have a whole crop of new projects done. That would give us some science and research that would help us make the decisions in the future. I think that’s an opportunity we can’t really miss.”

He said there could be areas near Henley with land suitable for a solar farm and a micro-hydroelectricity scheme was “feasible”.

Mr Fleming said: “If we don’t take climate change seriously it’s our children and grandchildren that will be living this in 10 years’ time.”

The committee agreed to a £500 grant for the creation of reports and publicity material and to set up a working group as well as putting a motion acknowledging the “climate emergency” to the next full council meeting.