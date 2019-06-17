Monday, 17 June 2019

Wrong direction

SIGNS directing visitors to The Little Welly children’s obstacle event in Hambleden at the weekend proved irresistible to pranksters.

Those entering Henley over the bridge were confronted with one sign directing them to “The Little Willy”.

No, I am not going to say what I think of these jokers...

