Wrong direction

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
SIGNS directing visitors to The Little Welly children’s obstacle event in Hambleden at the weekend proved irresistible to pranksters.
Those entering Henley over the bridge were confronted with one sign directing them to “The Little Willy”.
No, I am not going to say what I think of these jokers...
17 June 2019
More News:
Ex-serviceman lays wreath to mark D-Day anniversary
A FORMER serviceman laid a poppy wreath at the ... [more]
Magnificent seven... town rewards community heroes
A TEENAGER was among the winners of the first ... [more]
POLL: Have your say