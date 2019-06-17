Back on the slots

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
JOANNA PAGE is delighted to be returning to our TV sets with a one-off Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey.
The actress (alias Stacey), who lives near Woodcote, posted a picture of James Corden and Ruth Jones’s script on Instagram.
She wrote: “It’s happening!!! I’m so excited! Can’t wait to get on the slots down Barry again!!”
Lush, as they say in those parts.
17 June 2019
