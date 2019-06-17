Couple celebrate golden wedding anniversary twice

A COUPLE celebrating their golden wedding anniversary said the secret of a long and happy marriage was “give and take”.

Peter and June Giles marked the milestone on Friday with a special three-course lunch of prawn cocktail, chicken and profiteroles at the Sunrise of Sonning care home, where Mrs Giles has lived for six months.

This was followed by a tea party with family and friends on Sunday.

The couple met in 1967 at a dance school in Reading and married two years later at St Mary’s Church in Mortimer, where Mrs Giles then lived.

Mr Giles, 81, grew up in Henley and lived in Cromwell Road with his parents Eric and Theo.

He was an assistant scout leader of the 1st Henley group, a member of the Henley Operatic Society and of the Holy Trinity Church choir. From 1956 to 1958 he completed national service with the Royal Signals, spending 18 months in Cyprus as a signal centre clerk.

Mr Giles said: “I met June and her sister Diana at the dance. We met once a week to start with. On our first date we went to Brands Hatch. I used to either go to Mortimer and have Sunday lunch with her or sometimes I fetched her and she had Sunday lunch with us.

“My younger sister got married when I was about 20 and everybody said I was left on the shelf living with mum and dad — I was a bit fussy. But when I saw June I thought, ‘that’s the girl!’”

After their marriage, the couple lived in Harcourt Drive, Earley, where Mr Giles still lives.

He spent his career working as a salesman mainly in the grocery trade, while his wife worked in the baby department at the Hills store in Reading and spent much of her career as a nanny.

She worked for a family in Mortimer for eight years looking after their four children and is still in contact with three of them.

The couple have two children, Miriam Prosser, who lives in Lower Earley, and Claire King, from Sindlesham, and four grandchildren.

Mrs Giles, 78, said the highlights of their marriage included a trip to Jersey to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and another to Antalya in Turkey with the family about six years ago.

Mr Giles said: “We have been grateful to have two children and four grandchildren. When we were a bit younger we looked after our grandchildren quite a bit.”

Asked the secret of their long marriage, he said: “It’s give and take and love as well. If you commit yourself, you commit yourself.

“Now it’s a struggle, particularly because we’re living apart at present and that I find difficult. She misses me and I miss her.

“At 81 years, 50 is a big proportion. We think it’s an achievement.”