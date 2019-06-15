Restaurant raided by immigration officers

A RESTAURANT in Henley could be fined £80,000 after being raided by immigration officers.

The officers were acting on intelligence when they made an unannounced visit to Asiana Spice in Reading Road at about 6pm on May 31.

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “Checks identified three Bangladeshi men aged between 32 and 43 who have outstanding immigration applications but no permission to work.

“They have been ordered to report regularly to immigration enforcement while their cases are progressed.

“A 45-year-old man from Bangladesh who had overstayed his visa has been detained pending his removal from the UK.

“Asiana Spice was served a civil penalty referral notice warning that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker will be imposed unless the employers can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work. If proof is not provided, this is a potential total of £80,000.”

A second restaurant in Henley was visited the same evening but no arrests were made and no further action was taken.

It is the second time in less than a year that Asiana Spice has been raided.

Last July immigration officials visited the premises and checks uncovered six members of staff who had no permission to work in the UK. Four men, all from Bangladesh and aged between 28 and 44, were arrested and were placed in immigration detention pending their removal from the UK. All had overstayed their visas.

Another two Bangladeshi men with ongoing immigration applications, but with no right to work were escorted from the premises and had to report regularly to the Home Office while their cases were dealt with.

At the time the restaurant was served with a referral notice and warned it could face a financial penalty.

Abdus Salam, who manages the restaurant, said the men had not been working for him.

Two had been invited for a Ramadan party and to have dinner and the third had been living at the premises as he didn’t have any another accommodation.