Inquest opens

AN inquest into the death of a woman from Henley who died following a collision with a van has been opened.

June Holt, 84, died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on May 24, two weeks after suffering head injuries in the incident in Northfield End, Henley.

The inquest was opened at Oxford Coroner’s Court on Wednesday and adjourned to date to be fixed.

Mrs Holt spent her career working for British Airways and had lived in Henley for about 60 years.