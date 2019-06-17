Councillors oppose extension of office block to create flats

A DEVELOPER’S plans to extend a Henley office block to create 28 flats have again been opposed by town councillors.

Ressance has been given consent to convert Hallmark House in Station Road into 23 flats.

But the company wants to add another floor to the three-storey building, known as The Hub, in order to create five more flats.

Henley Town Council has already objected once and now its planning committee has objected to a revised application.

The latest plans include removing part of the parapet wall, setting the top floor accommodation further back, creating a work meeting space on the ground floor and relocating the bike store at the back of the building.

The company has also reduced the number of proposed flats from 29 following the council’s previous objection.

Duncan Crook, of Ressance, told a committee meeting: “We have responded to comments which have come from this committee, from neighbours, from the planning officer, from the conservation officer and also from the design panel.

“The top floor has been reduced quite substantially. We have removed one unit. We have cut it back from where it sat close to the neighbouring buildings.”

He said the company also proposed to lengthen the windows on the ground floor to allow more light in.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak proposed recommending approval of the plans, saying they would ameliorate concerns about the design and overlooking.

Councillor Laurence Plant added: “I think it’s a good compromise for the neighbours.”

But Councillor Donna Crook said she thought the proposed extension was ugly and unneighbourly.

Councillor Michelle Thomas agreed, adding: “I would have preferred it stayed as an office.”

Committee chairman Ken Arlett said the changes didn’t go far enough, explaining: “Flat roofs are totally out of character with some of the old buildings around there.”

He proposed recommending refusal and the committee voted in favour.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision on the application.

Meanwhile, Cllr Gawrysiak has claimed that mature trees and a hedgerow were ripped out during the redevelopment of a house in Greys Road of which he is a neighbour.

Dr Kirstie McIntyre has applied for retrospective planning permission for an extension and alterations following the removal of a rear conservatory, single storey areas to the east and the existing double garage to the west.

But Cllr Gawrysiak, whose house in Elizabeth Road backs on to the property, said two trees and the hedgerow were removed during the work.

He spoke at the committee meeting as a member of the public and showed members pictures of the landscaping before and after the development.

Dr McIntyre was granted planning permission in February last year on the condition that no development should take place until a landscaping scheme had been submitted and approved.

This was to include indications of all existing trees and hedgerows on the land and details of any to be retained or replaced, together with measures for their protection in the course of the development.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “What happened was the developer went on site and ripped out two mature trees and a hedgerow and started building. Enforcement went along and told them to stop building and they carried on.”

He asked that at least two mature trees and a hedgerow were planted on the western border and the trees be protected by preservation orders.

He left the room while members debated the application.

The committee agreed to recommend the application is approved on the basis that there is a landscape design and tree preservation orders are in place.

The district council is due to decide the application by July 4.