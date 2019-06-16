Dads’ band

FIVE musical fathers performed an outdoor concert to raise money for their children’s school.

Mrs Gavin’s Sacred Heart Dad Band, named after Rachel Gavin, headteacher of Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley, played for two hours on the bandstand in Mill Meadows on Saturday.

The band comprised Matt Richardson (rhythm guitar) teacher Duncan Steele (lead guitar), David Robinson (keyboards), Bill Pollard (bass guitar) and Darryl Grant (drums). They raised £200.

Mr Richardson, whose children Felix, 11, and Didi, nine, attend the school, said: “It was great fun apart from the gale force winds!”