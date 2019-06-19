Cars involved in crash outside jewellers

Ex-serviceman lays wreath to mark D-Day anniversary
A FORMER serviceman laid a poppy wreath at the ... [more]
TWO Volkswagen Golfs collided outside a jewellers in Henley last night (Tuesday).
The crash happened in the box junction on Reading Road by Sparkes Jewellery at about 10.30pm.
Police attended the scene after a passer-by flagged down a patrol car that was from Thame.
One of the drivers involved in the incident was treated by an ambulance crew as a precaution.
Both drivers were breathalysed but no further action will be taken.
19 June 2019
