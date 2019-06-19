Wednesday, 19 June 2019

Cars involved in crash outside jewellers

TWO Volkswagen Golfs collided outside a jewellers in Henley last night (Tuesday).

The crash happened in the box junction on Reading Road by Sparkes Jewellery at about 10.30pm.

Police attended the scene after a passer-by flagged down a patrol car that was from Thame.

One of the drivers involved in the incident was treated by an ambulance crew as a precaution.

Both drivers were breathalysed but no further action will be taken. 

 

 

 

 

