Clothing repairs shop is busy straight away

A CLOTHING repairs shop has opened in Henley.

Golden Needle began trading on Monday at the former Autolex premises in Friday Street, which sold car parts and accessories but closed in January when the lease expired.

The business is being run by Soner Sahbaz and Deniz Kamalak, from London.

They offer alterations for men’s and women’s clothing within 24 hours. They made alterations for 20 customers in their first day. The store has an iron and sewing, buttonhole, felling, coverstitch, overlock and leather machines.

Mr Kamalak, 43, manages the store. He previously ran a shop in London and also worked as a taxi driver.

Mr Sahbaz, 44, carries out the alterations. He has 30 years’ experience and used to work for Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou.

Mr Kamalak, who moved to the UK from Turkey in 1994, said: “We are hoping we can do well here because there isn’t another one.

“People have told us that it’s good because they have found a place to make alterations. They say it’s very handy.

“There’s nothing special about our name but we are called Golden Needle because it’s fitting for Henley. Henley is gold.

“I really like Henley. It is nice and clean and there’s no trouble. The people here are very friendly — everyone is happy and friendly and there’s nice fresh air.

“We do not know what the future holds but at the moment it’s very exciting.”