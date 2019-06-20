Mayor meets old ‘friend’ at 35th vintage vehicles run

DOZENS of vintage vans, lorries, buses and cars assembled in Henley for the start of the 35th annual Ridgeway Run.

Owners gathered in the station car park on Sunday morning before embarking on a

50-mile convoy run to the railway history centre at Quainton Road station in Buckinghamshire.

Passers-by stopped to admire the vehicles, which included a 1949 Bedford M-Type van owned by John Miles, of Deanfield Avenue, Henley. It was decorated in the livery of removals firm Wilkins of Henley, which he runs. Other highlights included a Sixties Foden delivery van formerly owned by a brewery, which carried decorated barrels on its trailer, and a Morris Post Office van from the Fifties.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett chatted with the owners before riding to the town hall on board a 1947 Bedford OB bus owned by Philip and Elaine Barton, from Banbury.

He spent some time talking with John Mould, the owner of Reading demolition firm J Mould, who entered two of his old vans. Councillor Arlett would often see Mr Mould’s lorries visiting sites when he was working in the building trade but hadn’t met him.

He also learned that Mr Mould was advising a construction firm near the New Zealand town where his wife Dorothy grew up.

Cllr Arlett said: “It was interesting to speak with him and funny that we had a mutual

connection with somewhere so far away. I enjoyed speaking with all the owners as it’s amazing how much time and passion they put into keeping their vehicles in such good condition.

“I loved the small vans that would once have been owned by butchers, bakers, candlestick makers and so on because they’re a little snapshot of what everyday life used to be like.

“It was interesting to ride on the bus as the only ‘power steering’ it had was the driver turning the wheel as hard as he possibly could. He said it could do 45mph going downhill at best!”