Women encouraged to get back into sport via netball

SEVENTY women took part in a walking netball tournament at Shiplake College.

The players from Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Surrey were divided into six teams and everyone played five matches that lasted 10 minutes each.

The event was organised by Juliette Coles and Tamryn Lawrence, who established the Shiplake Stars girls’ netball club last year.

They already run the Sunday morning club and netball classes at Shiplake Primary School as well as walking netball classes for older women in Shiplake and Stoke Row.

Mrs Coles said: “This was giving women the chance to play in a friendly environment.

“We run a walking netball session on Tuesdays and wanted others to experience it.

“We made it very clear to the ladies that it was not about being competitive but about playing the sport together. It went really well and we’ve had some lovely messages from people who attended.

“We have already been asked by a couple of people to run it again next year.

“We’re really pleased with the amount of people who came. They brought their families and it was really lovely for children to see their mothers and grandmothers playing a sport.”

The tournament was won by a team called Netbell while second place went to Team Bride, which featured Miss Lawrence, who is due to get married, and members of her wedding party.

A special award went to Sylvia Clover, from Reading, who the organisers felt best represented the aim of walking netball to get women back into sport.

A raffle raised £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support and Ovarian Cancer.

The organisers are looking for netball courts in Henley. If you can help, call Mrs Coles on 07939 217733 or visit the Shiplake Stars’ Facebook page.