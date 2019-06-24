Tots clear rubbish from woods

CHILDREN and staff of the Henley Village Montessori Nursery took to the woods behind Watermans allotments for World Environment Day on June 5.

The two-, three- and four year-olds wore gloves and used litter grabbers to pick up rubbish and other items that the children identified as not being suitable or sustainable for our British broadleaf woodland.

Over two mornings they filled five large black bin liners with rubbish as well as gathering up items such as broken plastic garden furniture, scrape metals, a metal chiminea, a bike and a push chair.

The children also made pictures of the forest using fallen pinecones as paintbrushes.

“We hope that we can share an awareness and understanding of the importance of caring for our planet and preserving local community spaces for the future of other children,” said nursery manager Kaley Hayes.

The nursery is based at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road and run Forest School and outdoor classroom sessions three days a week all year round.