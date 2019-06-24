Monday, 24 June 2019

Mad Hatter’s tea party at care home

A MAD Hatter-themed summer party was held at the Thamesfield retirement village in Henley.

More than 100 people, including residents and their families, enjoyed tea and cakes in a marquee at the riverside home off Wargrave Road.

Staff dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland and there was entertainment from magician Robert Bone and a string quartet from Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow. There were also stalls selling cards and gifts.

Valerie Johnson, a wellbeing and activities co-ordinator at the complex, said: “We’ve never dressed up before and the staff found it good fun and really enjoyed themselves.

“Our residents had been looking forward to it. It’s nice for everybody to get together. It’s good for their health and wellbeing to mix.”

The afternoon raised more than £200 for Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

Above, the staff and, right, David Foley-Fisher, Dr John Foley-Fisher and Mary Foley-Fisher

