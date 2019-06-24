Baskets total nearing record

THE number of hanging baskets sold by Henley in Bloom this year is the second highest ever.

Residents and businesses have now bought 237 baskets, just four short of the record set in 2016.

The baskets have been installed by WindowFlowers, of Burnham, which will maintain them over the summer.

David Eggleton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said: “A big thank-you to everybody who has supported us.It’s uplifting when you see the baskets all the way down streets outside shopfronts. It just looks amazing.”

He appealed for people to buy another five in order set a record.

The summer baskets contain purple or blue vein surfinia, pink pelargonium peltatum ivy leaf, begonia, fuchsia, bidens aurea and silver cineraria maritima.

The plants were chosen to support bees and other pollinating insects. They also contain “hairy” plants to absorb toxins in the air, which will help tackle pollution.

The baskets cost £64, including VAT, and can be ordered using forms available at the visitor information desk at the town hall. Orders will take about 10 days to deliver due to having to replenish the stock of flowers.

WindowFlowers’ director Miles Watson-Smyth, aid: “I’m absolutely thrilled to help beautify the streets of Henley. Everyone is welcome to continue ordering hanging baskets.”

Meawnhile, judges from Thames and Chilterns in Bloom will visit Henley next month as part of two horticulture competitions.

Freemans Meadow, Northfield End Green and the Gainsborough estate will be assessed as part of the It’s Your Neighbourhood scheme on July 16.

Two days later, Henley will be judged in the town category of the regional competition.

Henley in Bloom members will take the judges on a tour of the town’s beauty spots and green spaces.

They will also highlight the town’s conservation work and how this is promoting biodiversity and works with community groups and schools.

Helen Gaynor, who co-ordinates the Friends of Freemans Meadow, said: “I will be organising the usual residents and volunteers for a spruce up, which we tend to do for the regatta anyway.”