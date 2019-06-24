Pulling for their village

AN inter-village tug-of-war contest will be held at this year’s Bix and Assendon fete on Saturday, June 29.

For the first time there will be trophies for the men’s and women’s teams.

The fete will take place on Bix Common from 1pm to 4pm.

There will be the usual fun dog show, which is being run in partnership with Woofits Walkies, a Henley dog walking service. Classes include handsomest dog, prettiest bitch, waggiest tail, most obedient dog and dog most like its owner.

Other highlights include a barbecue, cream teas and entertainment provided by the Chiltern Brass Band. There will also be book, plant, produce and toy stalls and a children’s corner.

Organiser Emma Beesley said: “The aim is to bring the villages together with a bit of healthy competition. However, as a Bix dweller, I can report that the team are organised and have high hopes of being the first women’s team to secure the trophy.”

Dog show entries can be made on the day or emailed to Laura Poole in advance at dogslife@woofitswalkies.co.uk