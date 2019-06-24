Care home asks for donation to improve garden

A CARE home in Henley is appealing for donations to improve its communal garden for the residents.

Chilterns Court Care Centre, which is part of the Townlands “health campus”, is run by the Orders of St John Care Trust.

The charity has limited resources, so staff have to look for alternative sources of funding such as grants.

Gillian Sanders, who works at the centre, told the Henley in Bloom and civic pride sub-committee that they wanted to improve the garden’s appearance.

She said: “We haven’t got anything to do with Townlands Hospital at all — the only money that we receive is from the public through donations.

“We have had a good Care Quality Commission report, which we have worked really hard to get, but we have had to neglect other areas.”

Mrs Sanders said staff had spent two weeks improving the gardens and that they were primarily responsible for mowing and strimming.

She said the forecourt area, which comprises a paved area, small lawn, small trees and shrub beds, needed attention as all the residents’ bedrooms look out on to it.

Mrs Sanders said she wanted to make this area more welcoming for residents and their families to use. She said: “We are desperate for some hanging baskets and also a pergola to train the roses around and pots to put plants in.

“We have a huge summer house, costing about £2,000, which was donated to us, that is a dumping ground for tools.

“The trustees have agreed to buy a shed so we can use the summer house.

“We have about six chairs but no tables where they can sit for coffee or be with their families.

“I am here to say that if there is any chance of any donations, they would be gratefully received.”

Councillor David Eggleton, who chairs the committee, suggested setting up a Just Giving page.

Mrs Sanders replied that the families of residents who pass away often do set up donation pages in their memory.

Councillor Kellie Hinton said she had a “connection” with the centre and proposed donating £500 and to arrange a volunteer day next month.

She said: “I would like to think that once we have done the day of hard work it will be easy to maintain.” Kyle Dowling, the town council’s senior park warden, added: “I think it is a great project to be involved with.”

The committee agreed the proposal and a cheque was presented to the centre on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the centre was rated “good” by the commission.

Meanwhile, more play equipment could be installed at a playground in Henley when it is

refurbished.

The work at Freemans Meadows will take place during the summer holidays and will cost £60,000, most of which will go on a new wet-pour surface.

New equipment will include educational and interactive “sensory boards”, rabbit and hedgehog “springers” and a roundabout that will be wheelchair-accessible.

Now the Henley in Bloom and civic pride sub-committee is considering buying extras, either an interactive flower tube which carries a spoken message and would cost £760, or eight graphics of wildlife, such as caterpillars, butterflies and ladybirds, which would be put on the wet-pour surface to provide interest and cost £1,510.

The SOHA housing association would provide £600 in return for its logo being added to a noticeboard at the playground.