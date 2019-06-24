Horse box in breakdown

Magic start to festival despite rain
HEAVY rain disrupted the start of the Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 24 June 2019
A HORSE box that broke down in the middle of Henley Bridge caused traffic chaos.
Police were called after the vehicle’s brakes failed on Friday afternoon.
The bridge was closed for 10 minutes while six horses were transferred to another vehicle.
Police officers directed traffic as queues built up on all the town’s approach roads
Asperger’s man launches support group for others
AN autism support group has been launched in ... [more]
