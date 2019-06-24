Monday, 24 June 2019

Horse box in breakdown

A HORSE box that broke down in the middle of Henley Bridge caused traffic chaos.

Police were called after the vehicle’s brakes failed on Friday afternoon.

The bridge was closed for 10 minutes while six horses were transferred to another vehicle.

Police officers directed traffic as queues built up on all the town’s approach roads

