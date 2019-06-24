Monday, 24 June 2019

Calls to save oven

TOWN councillors want to ensure a bread oven is preserved when a Henley restaurant re-opens.

Crockers has taken over the former Loch Fyne in Market Place, which closed in May last year after almost two decades in the town.

Unique Dining, which owns the brand, has applied for planning permission to refurbish the building and is also seeking listed building consent.

It plans to carry out alterations on the ground floor to create a kitchen and dining, bar and reception areas.

Councillor Donna Crook said the Henley Society was concerned about the bread oven being removed.

Councillor David Eggleton said that if it was removed, it should be given to the River & Rowing Museum as part of the town’s heritage.

