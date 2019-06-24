Staying on

Magic start to festival despite rain
HEAVY rain disrupted the start of the Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 24 June 2019
DAVID EGGLETON is to remain chairman of Henley in Bloom.
The town councillor took over last year, succeeding Councillor Kellie Hinton, who became his deputy.
Both were re-elected at a meeting of the Henley in Bloom and civic pride sub-committee.
Mayor Ken Arlett has joined the committee as its third councillor.
Asperger’s man launches support group for others
AN autism support group has been launched in ... [more]
