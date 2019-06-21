Friday, 21 June 2019

Festival tickets selling

TICKETS for this year’s Henley Festival are selling well, say the organisers.

Fewer than 100 seats are left in the grandstand for a performance by Abba tribute band Bjorn Again on Saturday, July 13, while all general admission and lawn tickets have been sold.

Only a couple of hundred are available for Tom Odell and DJ Jo Whiley on the evening before, again all in the grandstands.

Lawn tickets are running low for the opening performance by Boy George on Wednesday, July 10, although availability remains good for general admission and the grandstand. All ticket types are widely available for returning headliner Jessie J on the Thursday night and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s night of classic film scores on the Sunday.

Festival marketing director Jo Bausor said: “Naturally, we need to keep selling but things are looking really good at the moment.

“We’re pleased with the sales and the positive feedback we’ve had in general, which we think reflects our choice of programming for the year. Sales for Sunday are still a little slow but this was expected and we’re hoping for a last-minute surge.”

• There’s a four-page guide to the festival’s family Sunday inside this week’s Henley Standard.

