Record entries for Henley Royal Regatta

A RECORD 660 crews have entered this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

This is an increase of almost 100 on the benchmark set in 2018, with about 1,900 athletes and 159 overseas crews representing 17 nations.

This year’s event also features the mixed military crews of the King’s Cup, the first-ever entry from Saudi Arabia and the return of a number of past champions in several highly-competitive events.

But with only 340 crews able to compete due to the tight schedule, almost half the entrants will be heading home after competing in qualifying races on Friday and will not be racing at the event itself.

The King’s Cup commemorates the Centenary of the 1919 Royal Henley Peace Regatta. Crews from the original six nations of Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, the UK and the USA, will be joined by Germany and the Netherlands, to compete in a knock-out format over the final three days.

An extensive international entry sees strong national crews from the Netherlands, New Zealand and China competing head-to-head for many trophies, particularly in the women’s events.

A robust selection of schools, universities and clubs from the USA are joined by crews from Argentina, Canada, France and Germany and Saudi Arabia.

Mahé Drysdale, the six-times winner of the Diamond Challenge Sculls, returns after equalling Stuart Mackenzie’s record last year, and will be aiming for the record. There is a chance that he will meet World Champion Kjetil Borch, who will be seeking revenge after losing the final of Diamonds last year.

Drysdale will also compete for the New Zealand national team against Great Britain in the Grand Challenge Cup.

The New Zealand eight will also include two-times Olympic gold medallist and multiple Silver Goblets & Nickalls’ Challenge Cup winner, Hamish Bond, who has returned to rowing as stroke after a sojourn in cycling where he won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games in the time-trial.

Other past winners include Lisa Scheenaard, from the Netherlands, who could be taking on Emma Twigg from New Zealand in the Princess Royal Challenge Cup.

Scheenaard will also double-up and could compete against Brooke Donoghue and Olivia Loe, New Zealand, who return as part of a strong entry, racing for The Stonor Challenge Trophy after winning the inaugural event in 2017.

In the Double Sculls Challenge Cup, John Storey and Chris Harris from New Zealand will return to the scene of their 2017 victory, while Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler, also from New Zealand, will do the same in the Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup.

Last year’s record breakers, St Paul’s, will return to defend the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup but this year they are likely to face stiff opposition from the likes of Eton, Radley and Shiplake College, as well as US crews from St Joseph’s Prep School and Kent School.

The Thames Challenge Cup, Wyfold Challenge Cup and Britannia Challenge Cup have multiple entries from Thames Rowing Club, with two wins in the last three years.

The Remenham Challenge Cup again has three strong entries from the national teams of Great Britain, New Zealand and the Netherlands, while the Temple Challenge Cup sees Oxford Brookes and Nereus presenting stiff opposition. Meanwhile, the Stewards’ Challenge Cup will pitch GB crews Leander against a Leander & Oxford Brookes composite, which were European Championship winners three weeks ago.

The first of two special royal regatta supplements is free inside this week’s Henley Standard, out on Friday, which features a round-up of all local crews competing in this year’s event which takes place from July 3 to 7.