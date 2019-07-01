Proud to stage our tribute to heroes of the Great War

WHEN the Peace Regatta was held in Henley 100 years ago it marked the moment when sport began to get back on its feet following the Great War.

The conflict affected all sports — not just rowing — with thousands of athletes and others being called up and sadly lost their lives while fighting for our freedom.

The rowing community was hit particularly hard with more rowers being killed in the war than a full entry of athletes at one single Henley Royal Regatta.

So when the war ended there was a meeting to decide the best way to honour those heroes and how sport could be re-introduced into a society that needed to be brought together again.

I am proud to say that it was the Stewards of Henley Royal Regatta at that time who agreed to set the ball rolling and it is my privilege to honour this great moment in sporting history this year.

That year the Regatta wasn’t called Henley Royal Regatta, it was called the Royal Henley Peace Regatta and all the events that took place had different names to usual.

We had the King’s Cup instead of the Grand Challenge Cup, which saw six countries competing and whose crews comprised of veterans from the war. Britain and Australia both had two entries — and the Australians won.

The King’s Cup was taken back to Australia and put in the Australian War Memorial. Then Australian Rowing asked if they could bring it back into use and they have used it for their interstate championships ever since.

To mark the 100th anniversary this year we have for the first time male and female military athletes rowing in the same boat from eight countries coming to compete for the new King’s Cup.

It will be a great spectacle to see and a fitting tribute to all those who served in the war and will serve as another timely reminder of the sacrifice made and also the unifying ability of sport to bring people together from all backgrounds.

In this year’s Regatta itself, I’m delighted with the record 660 crews who have entered. The qualifiers get bigger almost every year and crews are competing for fewer places in the Regatta itself.

That’s always a big concern to us. Henley Royal Regatta is the pinnacle of rowing in the UK, bigger than the National Championships, and everyone wants to compete here.

The qualifiers, for a lot of people, are still an iconic element of trying to get through to compete. Wherever you go in the rowing world, people know about Henley Royal Regatta. It’s a different experience — it’s side by side racing with international crews competing at the same Regatta as schools, universities, clubs, World and Olympic Champions.

There are 17 overseas countries involved this year, which isn’t a record but just shows the popularity of the event. New Zealand are sending a big team including previous winners with Mahe Drysdale attempting to win The Diamond Challenge Sculls for the seventh time to take the record on this own from Australian Stuart (Sam) MacKenzie, who won the trophy 6 times in the 50s and 60s.

Big national teams from Great Britain, the Netherlands are also competing. We also have the first team from Saudi Arabia and it’s always nice to have a new country competing.

The Middle East isn’t really known for its rowing lakes so it’s good that people from around the world are keen and interested in being involved in our history and the event we put on.