Landlord says no one will help with dangerous tree

A LANDORD says he has been refused help after a huge branch fell on a garage.

Simon Smith, who owns a rental property in Upton Close, Henley, says the incident happened last month but that the Crown Estate, on whose land the tree is growing won’t get involved. The tree is more than 100ft tall.

Mr Smith, 52, from Newbury, said: “I’m quite concerned about the dangers of this huge tree. A large branch broke off and broke a garage in two.

“I’m just concerned that if the tree falls down it could badly hurt somebody or damage property but I can’t walk on to a piece of land that I don’t own and cut down a tree.”

Mr Smith, who has owned the three-bedroom, mid-terrace property since 1993 and used to live in it, said that when Upton Close was built in the Sixties it had common areas of land and was overseen by a management company but that went into liquidation in the Seventies.

He said: “When companies that manage land go bankrupt it goes back to the Crown Estate.

“It’s their land but they are not taking any responsibility for repairing it. Oxfordshire County Council has adopted the roads but nobody has adopted the two open spaces — there’s a courtyard right in the middle at the front and a courtyard at the back.

“The issue is that nobody has adopted these areas and there’s this very large tree on one of them.”

Mr Smith, who runs a commercial property compliance company, wrote to the Crown Estate but received a reply from its solicitor simply offering to sell him the land.

He said: “You now have three parties — the Crown Estate, the county council and South Oxfordshire District Council, which take council tax from everybody on this estate but also say it’s not their responsibility.

“When you see the branch and the state of the garage you think if somebody had been in there at that time they could be dead.

“That’s the point I’ve been trying to make to the Crown Estate and the councils.”

In its response to Mr Smith, the district council said the issue was a “private matter” for the residents of Upton Close and the Crown Estate.

The county council said it had logged the tree on its Fix My Street system and its area operations team had been made aware of it.

The letter from solicitors Burges Salmon, acting on behalf of the Crown Estate, said it was not responsible for the land.

It said: “The Crown Estate does not propose to take any action which might be construed as an act of management, possession or ownership in relation to the property, since to do so may incur upon it liabilities with which the property is, or may become, encumbered.

“The reasoning behind this approach is that the Crown Estate does not accept that it should be, in effect, the guarantor of last resort for companies and individuals who have failed financially, leaving onerous property in their wake.

“To do so would not be an appropriate application of the Crown Estate’s revenues, nor is it a function envisaged for the Crown Estate by Parliament.

“In practical terms, this means that the Crown Estate cannot undertake any steps to repair or carry out remedial work to the property, nor can it consent to such works being carried out.

“However, as there appears to be a public health risk here, we would also point out that it is highly unlikely that the Crown Estate would seek to interfere with any works carried out by an appropriate body that has the requisite power and ability to remedy the issues.

“The Crown Estate has a limited remit in relation to the property, which is now effectively ownerless, and the only action that it may take is to transfer a new freehold interest in the property to an appropriate person or body.

“If such a disposal never happens, then it is likely that the property is …. effectively ownerless, indefinitely.”

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency had to remove a tree that was blocking a channel of the River Thames on Friday.

The tree, believed to be a white poplar, fell across the river near Marsh Lock.

It was blown over during high winds earlier this month, blocking travel towards Henley.