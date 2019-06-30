Monday, 01 July 2019

Jazz and cocktails at houusing open day

HOMEOWNERS and staff at Albert Court, the retirement development in Reading Road, Henley, opened their doors to people for live jazz music and cocktails.

Visitors could enjoy a drink in the gardens while listening to MPR Jazz and tour the show complex built by McCarthy & Stone.

Markerting executive Rachael Amberton is pictured with Sharon and Pat Wiggins and bar staff Molly and Alfie Haywood.

