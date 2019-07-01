Monday, 01 July 2019

Lorry jam

A FURNITURE delivery lorry caused congestion in Henley town centre on Tuesday.

The DFS truck was parked in Bell Street near Simmons & Sons at about 11am, causing  tailbacks.

The queuing traffic included an ambulance but it was not on an emergency call.

