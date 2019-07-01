Monday, 01 July 2019

Signing time

A PETITION calling for fairer schools funding will be available to sign at Nettlebed Community School until Tuesday.

The petition will be collected and presented to Parliament by Henley MP John Howell.

According to the Institute of Fiscal Studies, school funding across the UK has been cut by eight per cent in real terms since 2010.

