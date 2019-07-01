Former Mayor’s fund open for applications

VOLUNTARY and community organisations are being invited to apply for grants from a foundation set up in memory of a former Mayor of Henley.

Applications for grants from The Anthony (Tony) Lane Foundation are now open.

This year the foundation has chosen to support organisations that help adults and children with disabilities living in Henley or the surrounding area. It will be awarding one or more grants totalling £20,000.

Any organisations wishing to apply should provide a maximum 1,000-word explanation of their organisation and objectives, the amount being requested by way of grant and how the grant money would be put to use. Supporting evidence outside the word limit is allowed. Every application must include evidence of the organisation’s bank account and a copy of its governing documents.

Applications should be sent to: The Trustees of the Antony (Tony) Lane Foundation, the Burnside Partnership, Blenheim Palace Sawmills, Combe, Oxfordshire, OX29 8ET or by email to della.burnside@

theburnsidepartnership.com

The closing date for applications is September 30. Applicants can expect to hear by the end of October.

A cobbler by trade, Mr Lane lived in Henley for most of his life. He worked from a unit in Singers Lane before retiring and was living at the Acacia Lodge care home in Quebec Road when he died in 2016, aged 87.