£7,000 of sunglasses stolen in night-time raid on opticians

ABOUT £7,000 worth of sunglasses were stolen in a smash and grab raid on a Henley opticians.

Two masked men broke through the front door of Frost Borneo in Hart Street at about 2.40am on Friday.

They then ripped a display cabinet containing more than 60 pairs of designer shades off a wall and drove off in a car waiting outside.

The raiders set off the shop alarm but a driver for Chiltern Taxis who was parked in the street and saw the men, dialled 999.

Catalina Borneo, who co-owns the practice with Neil Frost, said: “The intruder alarm was triggered in the night, so we came along expecting it to be a false alarm and were shocked to see the glass in the front door smashed in.

“They had ripped a display case off the wall and took about 61 pairs of designer sunglasses, such as Ray-Ban.

“The five racks of sunglasses would have cost up to £7,000. They had a good look around and opened cupboards and it could have been a lot worse.”

Police taped off the shop and the front door was boarded up to secure the property.

Mrs Borneo said the practice was unable to open until later on Friday when police had finished at the scene and two patient clinics had to be cancelled.

Staff helped to clear the debris and the door was repaired by Henley Glass in the afternoon.

Mrs Borneo added: “Just when the sun comes out, this happens. It is disappointing as the period coming up to the royal regatta is our prime sales time.”

The practice will claim for its losses on its insurance policy.

In April, Frost Borneo was named independent practice of the year at the Opticians Awards.