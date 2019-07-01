Be ‘patient’ at regatta

POLICE will have a number of security measures in place at this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to enjoy the five-day event, which begins on Wednesday.

Superintendent Sarah Grahame, tactical commander for the regatta said: “Henley Royal Regatta takes a great deal of planning and organisation. There will be many security measures, ones you can see and the ones you cannot.

“With an increase of visitors to Henley, we expect to see more traffic and congestion through the town centre.

“We ask that motorists be patient and mindful of the increased traffic and pedestrians. Please leave plenty of time for journeys as it could take longer than normal and carefully follow the appropriate signs to the allocated car parks.

“The neighbourhood policing team in Henley will be an integral part of our operation and will ensure the priorities of the local community are acted on, as normal, during this time.”