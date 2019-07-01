School classmates win care home’s art competition

TWO pupils from St Mary’s School in Henley won an art competition organised by a care home.

Cassius Cartland and Millie Scott, both seven, each received a case of art supplies after submitting drawings on the theme of the future of care for the elderly.

Cassius’ drawing showed a group of people joking and chatting and listed various activities such as having fun, going outside and eating.

Millie drew multi-coloured flowers underneath a sunny sky with a rainbow and the words: “Talking, chat, playing games, family time.”

The competition was organised by Acacia Lodge in Quebec Road to celebrate the home’s owner Henley Care becoming part of the Future Care group.

The two children unveiled a plaque outlining the company’s aims and cut a cake bearing its logo with an icing sugar sculpture of a couple dancing.

They were accompanied by teachers, parents and classmates who chatted with the residents. Also present were Henley Mayor Ken Arlett and Deputy Mayor David Eggleton.

Cassius, from Shiplake, said: “I enjoyed coming up with the design. I love art because there’s no limit to what you can draw.”

Millie, also from Shiplake, said: “I feel happy to have won. I enjoy doing art whenever I have the chance.”

Other entries showed people stroking animals, walking dogs, gardening, playing games and at the wheel of a self-driving car. These are on display in the home’s lounge.

Acacia Lodge manager Thelma Clutson said: “We wanted to involve the children because they are our future.

“We were very impressed with the standard of entries and it was hard to choose a winner because they were all lovely.

“The residents enjoy having children visit because it brightens their day and gives them a real sense of purpose.”