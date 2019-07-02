Expanding law firm moves into new offices at riverside

A HENLEY law firm has moved to new riverside offices.

Blandy & Blandy’s new premises in Thames Side were officially opened by the Mayor Ken Arlett who cut a ribbon before enjoying a glass of sparkling wine with staff.

The premises were previously occupied by the Jaeger shop. The firm, whose head office is in Reading, has moved from Hart Street where it opened in 2016 after taking over Collins Dryland & Thorowgood.

The new office can accommodate 12 full-time staff with others from the company’s 100-strong team using it as needed.

Councillor Arlett said: “I welcome the further investment that Blandy & Blandy has made in its new offices and I’m pleased to see what an excellent job has been made of the refurbishment. I would like to take the opportunity to wish the firm many years of success.”

Company chairman Brenda Long said: “We’re thrilled to be moving into our new premises, which are in a much better location and far more suited to our needs and those of our clients. This demonstrates our long-term commitment to Henley and we are looking forward to further strengthening our links with the town.”

The company sponsors Henley Rugby Club and Henley in Bloom and hopes to support this year’s Henley Living Advent Calendar.