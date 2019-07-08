Monday, 08 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

TV dragon at dinner

TV dragon at dinner

ABOUT 55 members of the Henley 100 club attended a talk by entrepreneur Theo Paphitis at the River & Rowing Museum on Wednesday last week.

The retail magnate and former star of the BBC’s Dragons’ Den series told of his life growing up and how he built his career before taking questions from the floor. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33