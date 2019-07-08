TV dragon at dinner

Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
ABOUT 55 members of the Henley 100 club attended a talk by entrepreneur Theo Paphitis at the River & Rowing Museum on Wednesday last week.
The retail magnate and former star of the BBC’s Dragons’ Den series told of his life growing up and how he built his career before taking questions from the floor.
08 July 2019
More News:
Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary ... [more]
POLL: Have your say