House signs

Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
PLANNING permission is being sought for two signs advertising a development in Henley.
Crest Nicholson is building 98 homes at Highlands, the former industrial estate off Greys Road.
Estate agent Savills has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission for the signs to be place on either side of Highlands Lane.
08 July 2019
