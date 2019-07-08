Monday, 08 July 2019

House signs

PLANNING permission is being sought for two signs advertising a development in Henley.

Crest Nicholson is building 98 homes at Highlands, the former industrial estate off Greys Road.

Estate agent Savills has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission for the signs to be place on either side of Highlands Lane.

