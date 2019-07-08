Bank work approved

PLANS by Henley Royal Regatta to strengthen a 650m stretch of the riverbank have been approved by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Work will be carried out in Fawley Meadows to stop erosion, which the regatta says amounts to up to 1m of land disappearing into the Thames every year.

In its application, the regatta said that concern about the rate of erosion had been flagged by a number of parties which use the bank, including organisers of the annual Thames Traditional Boat Festival.

It said the footpath was getting close to the bank edge and was in danger of being lost if nothing was done.

The application said the environmentally friendly work would be a “marked improvement” compared with the opposite bank, which is sheet-piled and would be vetted by the Environment Agency.

It may use vegetated coir rolls, which are organic living barricades that provide erosion control and rapid vegetation.

The work will be carried out from the bank and from barges and the footpath will remain open throughout.